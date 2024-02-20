Shares

The third Africa Digital Finance Summit event will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa on November 20-22 2024.

The three day event will be open to both physical and virtual attendees, will be held between the 20th and the 22rd of November, 2024. The last day of the summit will open up the venue to physical attendees in order that they can visit the conference area and explore the various expositions.

This year’s event, organized under the theme of The future of finance in Africa: Our path to a new African’, will be the third iteration of the Africa Digital Finance Summit. For the first time, this usually Kenya-based event will be held in South Africa. The inaugural African Digital Finance Summit was held in Nairobi in February of 2021.

At each event since 2021’s first summit, members of government, representatives of central banks, executives in the fintech space and other influential decision makers have joined together in order to share their thoughts on the future of finance.

The hope, according to the event’s organizer, Mary Njoki, CEO of Glass House PR, is that the African Digital Finance Summit will help the continent harness its massive growth potential while also allowing it to pre-empt and prevent some of the potential pitfalls inherent in development.

This year, attendees will listen to and learn from 100 keynote speakers. The conversations that they will take the lead on will touch on topics such as digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, climate change, cybersecurity, financial inclusion and much more.

To register for the event visit adfs.africa.