A Schengen visa grants access to 27 European countries. A Schengen visa is meant for short visits in the Schengen area for a duration of 90 days in any 180-day period.

As a Kenyan, you can apply for a Schengen visa at any of the 27 Schengen area countries. However, visa rejection rates vary considerably among these nations. To maximize your chances of success, consider applying through countries known for their higher approval rates.

Based on recent data, these 11 countries offer the softest path to securing your Schengen visa:

1. Iceland: With a remarkably low rejection rate of just 2.2%, Iceland reigns supreme as the most visa-friendly Schengen nation.

2. Switzerland: Known for its efficiency, Switzerland boasts a 10.7% rejection rate, making it an excellent choice for visa applicants.

3. Latvia: Despite a slight increase in rejections, Latvia remains a strong contender with an 11.7% rejection rate.

4. Italy: 12% rejection rate

5. Luxembourg: 12.7% rejection rate

6. Lithuania: 12.8% rejection rate

7. Slovakia: 12.9% rejection rate

8. Germany: 14.3% rejection rate

9. Austria: 14.3% rejection rate

10. Greece: 14.7% rejection rate

To further enhance your odds of success, follow these tips when applying for Schengen Visa

1. Choose application country wisely: Apply for a Schengen Visa through a country with a high approval rate and efficient processing system.

2. Documents: Ensure all required documents are complete and in order. Missing paperwork is a common reason for rejection.

3. Financial proof: Provide strong evidence of sufficient funds to cover your travel expenses.

4. Home country ties: Demonstrate strong ties to your home country, such as employment contracts, property ownership, or family commitments.

5. Apply early: Avoid last minute stress by submitting your Schengen Visa application well in advance of your intended travel dates.

All Kenyan citizens are required to apply for a visa before entering Schengen area countries. A passport should be valid for at least three (3) months beyond the intended stay in the Schengen area and there should be at least two (2) empty pages available in the passport. A current passport photo and medical travel insurance covering costs of at least €30,000. The insurance must be bought from any European insurance company or from one on the list of approved insurance companies. You must also have a preliminary bookings of a return air ticker and accommodation.

The Schengen visa for those aged 12 years and above is EUR 90 (Ksh. 12,450) and EUR 45 (Ksh. 6,200) for those aged 6–11. Children who are below 5 years are not charged.