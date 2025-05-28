Shares

Over 18,000 Kenyans have faced Schengen Visa rejections in 2024, resulting in a collective loss of an estimated Ksh. 234.7 million in application fees. This data, released by London-based research firm LAGO Collective, highlights a growing challenge for Kenyan travellers seeking access to European countries.

The figures for 2024 mark an increase from the previous year. In 2023, out of 55,251 Schengen Visa applications from Kenya, 12,961 were rejected, leading to an estimated loss of Ksh. 151 million at a rejection rate of 23.46%. The 2024 data shows an even higher number of rejections from over 60,000 applications.

A Schengen Visa, which costs around Ksh. 13,000, is mandatory for travel to 29 European countries for short temporary stays or transit. Crucially, this fee is non-refundable, regardless of whether the application is successful or not.

The trend of high rejection rates and significant financial losses is not unique to Kenya. Across the African continent, applicants collectively lost over Ksh. 8 billion in Schengen Visa fees due to soaring rejections and non-refundable charges. Nigeria and Egypt were among the African countries with the highest number of rejected Schengen Visa applications, each recording over 50,000 rejections and losing an estimated KSh 586 million. Globally, Bangladesh (54.90%), Senegal (46.82%), and Guinea Bissau (46.42%) recorded some of the highest rejection rates.

The driver behind these high rejection rates are often cited as incomplete applications and insufficient supporting documentation. Additionally, European consulates frequently flag applicants from various countries, particularly those in Africa and Asia, as high-risk for overstaying their visas.

Critics argue that the current visa-application process inherently favours wealthier applicants with stronger financial ties to their home countries, thus embedding a structural bias against citizens from lower-income nations. The non-refundability of application fees, despite these high denial rates, has been widely criticized as exploitative.

As Europe seeks to foster closer economic and diplomatic ties with African nations, calls for greater transparency and comprehensive reform of the Schengen Visa system are intensifying.

The Schengen Area comprises 29 European countries, including Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. The visa permits short, temporary stays or transit within the Schengen area for a duration of no more than 90 days within any 180-day period.