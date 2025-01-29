Shares

Professional services firm Grant Thornton Kenya, and Certified Public Accounting firm Devani-Devani & Company have merged to enhance their solution offering to their clients in Kenya. The two companies have merged their respective practices and will retain Grant Thornton as their brand name.

Grant Thornton Kenya has been in Kenya for more than four decades, with a team of more than 300. Grant Thornton Kenya is also part of the global Grant Thornton network; an entity with 76,000 people in 156 markets across the world.

Devani-Devani & Company has been operating in Kenya for more than three decades with a presence in Nairobi and Mombasa.

The merged firm will have more than 350 employees, 20 partners, and directors with offices located in Mombasa and Nairobi. Their clientele includes banks, saccos, insurance companies, hotels, hospitals, schools, IT companies, agro-processors, and international NGOs.

Grant Thornton Kenya’s Managing Partner, Dipesh Shah, says: “This merger confirms an alignment of vision and strategy between two advisory firms that, jointly, have more than 70 years of experience in this market. In joining forces, we are creating new opportunities for growth and further innovation, consequently presenting an enhanced value proposition to our clients.”

Devani-Devani & Company’s Managing Partner, Sunil Devani, said “This merger will be a game changer in the advisory services sector. Grant Thornton Kenya’s next phase of growth, will be marked by notable scale, as well as further infusion of best practice and synergies to service a wider client pool.”

The merger formally took effect on January 6, 2025.