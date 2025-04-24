Shares

Terre des Hommes Netherlands has launched the Also online campaign to address the growing threat of online child sexual exploitation.

The campaign aims to create targeted awareness among parents and caregivers in Africa about the online world their children also live in. Through the Terre des Hommes Netherlands website, parents and caregivers can access practical tips and tools designed to help them engage in open, supportive and safe conversations with their children.

As Magdalene Wanza, Kenya Country Director explains, ¨At the heart of our Also Online campaign are conversations. Conversations where parents and caregivers feel equipped to guide their children in identifying and responding to risks online. Through simple conversation starters such as ‘How was your day? Also Online’, ‘Do not talk to strangers. Also Online’ we aim to bridge the gap between the digital and real world—empowering parents and caregivers to protect and guide their children in both spaces.”

Online grooming, sextortion, livestreaming, and child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) are examples of the exploitation children encounter in the digital environment (online) today. Recent research conducted with children and parents/caregivers by Terre des Hommes Netherlands revealed that socio-economic challenges, low digital literacy, and authoritative parenting impairs caregivers’ ability to protect their children from risks of online sexual exploitation.

Online child sexual exploitation is a growing global crisis. According to Childlight (2024), over 300 million children have been victims of online sexual exploitation and abuse in the past year alone. In Kenya, over 46,000 reports of online child sexual abuse and exploitation were recorded in 2023 according to the 2023 Cybertipline (NCMEC). Findings from the Disrupting Harm report (2021) paint a troubling picture. 7% of children aged 12-17 had been offered money or gifts in return for sexual images or videos of themselves, while 3% had been threatened or blackmailed online to engage in sexual activities. 7% of children have had their sexual images shared with others without their permission.

At the same time, the 2023 SCROL baseline study in Kenya shows that 60% of parents/caregivers have low levels of knowledge and attitudes related to online child sexual exploitation. Additionally, around 38.8% of children reported that their parents do not understand the internet and social media applications’ functionalities. This knowledge gap impedes parents and caregivers from providing effective assistance in shielding their children from online sexual exploitation and related risks.

This concern was affirmed in the 2025 research Understanding parents’ and caregivers’ role in preventing and responding to the Online Sexual Exploitation of Children report. It revealed a significant gap in knowledge and communication between children and their parents/caregivers. The research showed that victims would rather report to their fellow peers or counsellors than their parents.