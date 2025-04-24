Shares

The fourth edition of the Africa Soft Power (ASP) Summit will be hosted in Nairobi, Kenya, from May 21st to May 25th 2025.

Staged for the first three years of its existence in Kigali, Rwanda, the annual summit brings together leading voices from the continent’s creative and tech industries, as well as speakers and delegates from around the world.

The theme for this year is Africa’s Growth Engine: Aligning the flow of money, innovation, and global opportunities, and will be centred around three key events, including:

Creative & Innovative Industries Conference (CIIC)

Remarkable African Women’s Leadership Conference (RAW)

ASP Gala & Awards

There will be a range of delegate participation and networking events, including breakout sessions, roundtables and workshops, drinks receptions and dinners, and local cultural and entertainment visits.

The RAW Conference, an integral part of the summit’s programming, continues to focus on women’s leadership and associated considerations. It will highlight how these themes intersect with broader discussions on Africa’s role in global progress, and how the African private sector can be leveraged to help drive broader social change.

“The move to Nairobi is a strategic decision,” says Dr Nkiru Balonwu, Founder, the ASP Group. She added, “Kigali was an exceptional host for three years, helping us build strong foundations. Nairobi provides an opportunity to tap into a broader regional ecosystem while reinforcing the Pan-African vision at the heart of our mission.”

The 2024 summit welcomed speakers from a wide range of organisations, including NBA Africa, MTN, L’Oreal Luxe, Meta, IFC, NVH Studios, Africa Finance Corporation, and TikTok, as well as leading voices from the public and political sectors, such as H.E. Dr. Joyce Banda – Former President of Malawi, Hon. Sandrine Umutoni – Minister of State for Youth & Arts, Rwanda, HRH Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe – King of Onitsha, Dr Ozonnia Ojielo – Resident Coordinator and Representative of the UN Secretary-General to Rwanda, and others.