Popular Kenyan podcast, Mic Cheque Podcast, is one of the most streamed podcasts in Kenya on Spotify in 2024. The podcast is hosted by Chaxy, Mariah and Mwass and new epiodes come out every Wednesday.

Other notable podcasts include the 97s Podcast by the 3MenArmy i.e. Trevor, Frank and Dante, Julia Gaitho’s So This Is Love podcast which holds three out of the top five most shared podcast episodes in the country and The Sandwich Podcast.

Check out Africa’s most streamed and shared podcasts below.