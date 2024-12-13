Shares

Guinness is taking its Live Football experience, Guinness Matchday, to The Yacht Lounge in Mtwapa this weekend on 14th and 15th December. Fans can catch live English Premier League action on large screens with punditry, football vibes, and, chilled Guinness with the entire Guinness Matchday Committee in attendance led by Chairman G Money.

In Guinness fashion, the Matchday experience will offer fans the chance to win an exciting trip to the UK to watch a live Premier League match through the Guinness Cleansheet Challenge. Fans can participate at the matchday event, testing their football knowledge for a chance to experience football at its best.

The experience will include live screening of all Saturday games; Arsenal Vs Everton, Newcastle Vs Leicester City, Wolves Vs Ipswich Town, Liverpool Vs Fulham closing with Brighton Vs Crystal Palace, Man City Vs Man United on Sunday. featuring live punditry by City Boy, MC Maina Kageni, Director of drinks analysis Carol Radull and Chief Entertainment Officer Lotan Salapei

“The Guinness Matchday at Mtwapa is the place to be for all football fans this weekend. We have created an epic live football viewing experience to match the passion of football fans and make it even better with cold Guinness in hand,” said Henrietta Reed, Marketing Manager at Guinness, KBL.

Entry to the Guinness Matchday is by registration on ke.thebar.com. Register here for free to be part of the experience this long weekend and join the after-party with an epic entertainment lineup including live performances by Charisma and Khaligraph Jones.