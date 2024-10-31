Shares

World Vision Kenya has commemorated its 50th anniversary celebrating 5 decades of transforming the lives of children, families, and communities in Kenya. The organization began its operations in Kenya in 1974, evolving from a small relief operation to one of the largest child-focused humanitarian organizations in the country.

Since its establishment in 1974 in Machakos County, World Vision has dedicated itself to addressing the pressing needs of vulnerable communities in Kenya. Their journey began with immediate relief efforts during a devastating drought, serving around 10,000 people through food distribution, water provision, and basic healthcare.

According to the organization, the 1990s marked a pivotal shift to Area Development Programs (ADPs). This allowed them to focus on holistic and sustainable community development. They integrated education, health, and economic initiatives, empowering communities through participatory approaches and financial inclusion strategies.

Since 2010, the NGO has intensified its advocacy efforts, aligning its strategies with Kenya’s Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. Their programs, such as the Kenya Big Dream, have reached over 1.4 million people, achieving a 50% reduction in FGM cases and a 30% increase in school retention rates for girls while we now operate in 37 out of 47 counties, serving over 2 million direct beneficiaries annually.

Gilbert Kamanga, National Director, World Vision Kenya noted, “But the true measure of our impact isn’t in the dollars invested, it’s in the dreams unlocked, the potential realized, and the communities transformed. It’s the story of a young girl in Baringo who escaped FGM and is now pursuing her education. It’s in the farmer in Turkana who now harvests enough to feed his family and sell the surplus. It’s in the thousands of children who now have access to clean water and no longer walk miles each day to fetch it. One of our greatest strengths has been our ability to listen and adapt.”

“Our current strategy for 2021-2025 reflects this confidence. We’re not just responding to immediate needs; we’re building systems and capabilities that will serve communities for generations. But we will do so with renewed vigor and innovation, leveraging technology, strengthening partnerships, and adapting to emerging challenges,” said Dr. David Githanga, Board Chair of World Vision Kenya.