The Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) has officially opened its 31st International Convention at the Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort in Mombasa. This marks the beginning of a four-day gathering of over 3,000 engineers, policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders.

This year’s convention is centered around the theme, Industrialization for Economic Transformation and Employment Creation. In line with the theme, the convention seeks to address Kenya’s most pressing engineering challenges and outline the path toward a sustainable and industrialized economy.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, IEK President Eng. Shammah Kiteme noted, “Engineering is central to Kenya’s economic ambitions, and this convention highlights how our profession contributes to sustainable job creation and industrial progress. To secure long-term growth, we must embrace engineering solutions that respect and preserve our resources. Sustainable engineering principles aren’t just ideal—they’re essential for creating resilient systems that will support Kenya for generations to come.”

Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Hon. Davis Chirchir, who was the Chief Guest said, “It is clear that industrialization is not merely an option—it is a necessity. Our Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and Vision 2030 emphasize the importance of harnessing our human capital and industrial potential to drive economic recovery, ultimately making Kenya a globally competitive nation by 2030. We envision a future where we are a newly industrializing, middle-income country providing a high quality of life for all our citizens within a clean and secure environment.”

Also in attendance was Mombasa County Governor, Hon. Abdulswamad Shariff, who acknowledged the strategic significance of hosting the engineering community in the region. “Mombasa is honoured to host the distinguished engineers, policymakers, and industry leaders gathered here today. This convention not only supports Mombasa’s infrastructure and employment goals but also aligns with our broader vision of economic transformation for Kenya. We are ready to collaborate on and implement solutions that drive growth in Mombasa and the entire country,” he said.