The Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) has launched its Capital Branch to cover the counties of Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos, Makueni and Kitui. The newly launched branch was an initiative of the Outreach Committee as part of the institution’s goal to enhance participation in rural areas and bringing onboard Engineers that are not yet members of IEK.

IEK currently has 5 branches including

Coast Branch Central Branch Western Branch North Rift Branch and now Capital Branch

The established leadership in these counties will carry out the following functions

1. Coordination of activities within its jurisdiction so as to tap into the pool of shared experiences.

2. Identification and nurturing of linkages within the industry.

3. Collaboration with institutions of higher learning and engineering organizations to promote studies in engineering disciplines while providing mentorship to students within its jurisdiction.

4. To mentor and encourage students in high schools in the counties of Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos, Makueni and Kitui study engineering.

5. Organize various CSR activities Mashinani in liason with the Welfare Committee.

One of the efforts being made to improve the welfare of Kenyans is to provide infrastructure to enable the population easy access to services. With regard to implementation of the Economic Recovery Strategy, the IEK Council has prioritized the following areas.

1. Rehabilitation and expansion of rural physical infrastructure within the identified potential agricultural regions.

2. Rehabilitation and expansion of major trunk and international roads used for industrial and commercial transportation.

3. Strengthening of Government capacity to provide services through civil service reform and capacity building, provision of learning facilities and materials.

Speaking at the launch, IEK President Eng. Nathaniel Matalanga said, “I urge all our members to actively lobby our members of parliament to ensure the position of the director general in the road authorities continues to be held by an Engineer.”