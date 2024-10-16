Shares

Phone manufacturer vivo has announced that they have officially launched the vivo V40 smartphone in the Kenyan market. The phone is retailing at a recommended retail price (RRP) of Ksh. 64,999 and is available for purchase in vivo stores countrywide and on eCommerce platforms.

“With V40, we’ve focused on blending powerful mobile portrait photography, lasting battery performance and sleek design as a way to enhance the overall user experience. We partnered with ZEISS to co-engineer a professional-level portrait system that provides endless opportunities for creativity and self-expression,” said Mr. James Irungu, Brand and Communications Manager “The long-lasting battery, effortless performance, immersive display, and intuitive interface ensure that users can stay connected, productive, and entertained throughout their day. We think of each device as more than a smartphone, it is a companion that enhances every aspect of your digital life.”

The vivo V40 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform and comes with 256 GB internal storage, 12GB RAM + 12GB Extended RAM. It comes with a large 5500 mAh BlueVolt battery with 80W FlashCharge.

The vivo V40 is the slimmest vivo phone to date, measuring just 7.58 mm in thickness. It also comes with a 3D curved screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate with the peak brightness at 4500 nits. The phone features a Gemini Ring Design on the rear camera module.

vivo V40 is portrait photography heaven with design concepts by vivo and ZEISS. For video enthusiasts, the ZEISS Focus Transition feature smoothly shifts focus based on the subject’s direction, keeping them in sharp focus, creating a cinematic experience. ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh feature allows users to shoot videos with a movie-like oval bokeh effect and a 2:39:1 aspect ratio, lending a classic film aesthetic. In addition, V40 enables users to capture every detail with the 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera, featuring the 1/1.56-inch Samsung ISOCELL GNJ Sensor with an F/1.88 aperture to enhance light intake, ensuring clear portraits even in low light conditions. The powerful Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) reduces blur, achieving consistently sharp and bright images.

The new V40 goes beyond the ordinary with innovative features that empower creativity. For passionate about portrait photography, V40 stands out as an unparalleled choice. It offers a variety of ZEISS Style Bokeh effects, all expertly designed to give user portraits a unique and refined visual appeal. Building on this foundation, AI Aura Light Portrait feature on V40 offers professional lighting, perfect for low-light portrait photography. The upgraded AI 3D Studio Lighting enhances image quality with precise and natural fill light, making it ideal for indoor and backlit scenarios.

The vivo V40 is available in two colors i.e. Moonlight White and Stellar Silver.