50/50 Women on Boards (WOB) has announced the launch of its first chapter on the African continent in Nairobi, Kenya. WOB is a global nonprofit advocating for gender balance and diversity on corporate boards,

The 50/50 WOB Nairobi Chapter seeks to address these disparities by providing African women with the training, mentorship, and networks needed to break through barriers and increase their representation in board positions.

Philana Mugyenyi, Founder and Co-Chair of 50/50 Women on Boards Africa, expressed her optimism for the chapter’s potential: “The launch of the Nairobi Chapter is an important step toward advancing the agenda for African women in corporate leadership. While we’ve made progress, many talented women, especially young professionals, are still underrepresented on boards due to limited social capital and biases related to age. Through our programs, partnerships, and network, 50/50 Women on Boards will empower these women to take on leadership roles and create more inclusive boardrooms across Africa.”

Admassu Tadesse, President of the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB), highlighted the value of diverse boardrooms: “At TDB, we’ve seen how diversity drives innovation, strengthens governance, and ultimately improves performance. Boards that lack diversity are prone to groupthink, limiting their strategic perspectives and ability to tackle complex challenges. The launch of 50/50 Women on Boards’ Nairobi Chapter will create pathways for African women to assume leadership roles, driving meaningful change in corporate governance.”

50/50 Women on Boards (WOB) is a global nonprofit organization committed to achieving gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. Since its founding in 2010, WOB has provided educational programs, research, and events that equip women to become leaders in boardrooms worldwide.