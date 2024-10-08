Shares

Panasonic has announced a new series of security cameras that are designed to provide superior image quality, reliability, and advanced features. The new range of cameras and network video recorders are designed to meet various customer application needs, providing high security, and ensuring safety in homes, shops, and offices.

Panasonic’s new CCTV solutions are designed to empower businesses, communities, and individuals, they significantly help safeguard critical assets. The new cameras are complemented by Network Video Recorders (NVRs) supporting 8 to 32 channels of IP cameras with PoE inputs. These NVRs are designed to meet diverse security requirements, leveraging advanced system-on-chip (SoC) technology for high-definition recording on each channel.

Additionally, a mobile application allows users to access connected cameras via the NVR from their mobile phones. This app supports both iOS and Android platforms.

Panasonic cameras are designed to offer high security, ensuring the safety of customers in their homes, shops, and offices. Equipped with smart intelligence, to name few features like line crossing, abandoned or missing objects can be customizable through the Region of Interest (ROI) feature built into the camera. The cameras also guarantee customer privacy through an advanced encryption algorithm.

The Panasonic network video recorders come with an offering from 8 input channels to 32 input channels, ensuring high-definition recording on each channel through advanced SOC techniques. The NVR’s support IP PoE inputs for easy configuration and enables simultaneous playback across all channels.

In his comments at the launch, John Hardy, COO Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF) said, “Panasonic security cameras are sophisticated surveillance systems that utilize intelligent algorithms that enhance functionality and effectiveness. Unlike traditional security cameras, which rely solely on motion detection, Panasonic cameras can intelligently analyze video feeds in real time, identifying and flagging potential threats or suspicious activities. These cameras can distinguish between normal and abnormal behavior, allowing for more accurate threat detection and minimizing false alarms.”