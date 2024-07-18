Shares

Panasonic has announced the regional launch of its newest 4K PTZ camera, the AW-UE30. Boosting the brand’s robust line-up of 4K integrated cameras is the AW-UE30 with 20x Optical Zoom and 74.1 degree wide-angle lens. The AW-UE30 supports easy and efficient operation, making it ideal for use in academic settings and business meetings.

AW-UE30 key features

1/2.5-type 4K MOS sensor, 74.1° field of view and 20x optical zoom

Built-in auto-tracking function

Direct drive system for improved responsiveness and quietness

Image stabilizer for stable video shooting

Excellent system flexibility to achieve smart wiring and smooth operation

HDMI and IP support

The AW-UE30 also features a wide-angle lens with a 74.1° field of view and a 20x optical zoom, enabling a wide area to be shot from a limited installation space, in addition to maintaining high image quality at high zoom ratios. This allows shooting in large indoor spaces.

The camera features a compact design to easily blend in with its surroundings and to operate quietly for flexible usage in any video shooting location or condition. It is possible to link it to online conference software or online applications like livestreaming services, so online video streaming is easy to initiate. It also features PoE+ support for camera power, control, and video transmission over a single cable. Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) has been added to the camera to ensure smooth pan-tilt movement even in busier environments or when placed onto a robotic system for example.

The AW-UE30 is compatible with Panasonic’s entire ecosystem of solutions. This includes usage with remote camera controllers, the Media Production Suite software platform, and its optional Auto-Tracking software for presentations, lectures, or similar.

Speaking at the launch, Fujio Hiramori, Marketing Manager for System Solutions and Communications Division, said, “Panasonic continues to improve and expand the capabilities of our PTZ cameras and the AW-UE30 is no exception. Launching the AW-UE30 demonstrates our strong commitment to providing our customers the best-in-class camera systems, which will empower, not only the educators, but decision-makers and corporate professionals as well, so that they can adapt to new needs and maintain a constant link to achieve their learning and business objectives.”