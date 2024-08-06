Shares

East African Development Bank’s annual training program for state lawyers has began on 5th August in Nairobi, and will run through the 9th of August. The training offered to East African States legal resources, focuses on equipping participants with the skills and knowledge to negotiate national treaties and agreements effectively.

The training program will cover a range of critical topics including joint venture agreements, supply agreements, and government treaties. Additionally, this year’s 50 participants will delve into the issues surrounding these agreements, ensuring they are well-prepared to handle complex negotiations.

The annual training is facilitated by IKM Advocates in collaboration with global legal firm, DLA Piper. It emphasizes the political, social, and economic contexts in which agreements and treaties are negotiated. Participants will also learn to navigate these multifaceted environments, enabling them to develop agreements that are both equitable and sustainable.

The annual program has trained over 600 state lawyers from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda. It is designed for lawyers who are involved in negotiating and drafting their Governments’ treaties and agreements. Participants will benefit from interactive sessions, case studies, and expert-led discussions that will provide practical insights and strategies.

Speaking ahead of the training, EADB Director General Vivienne Yeda said, “Our goal is to provide legal professionals with comprehensive training that not only enhances their negotiation skills but also deepens their understanding of the broader contexts affecting current agreements and treaties in their countries. By the end of this training, participants will be better equipped to structure agreements that support the development goals of host countries while ensuring fair and transparent transactions.”