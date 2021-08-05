Shares

The Kenya Power Board of Directors has appointed Eng. Rosemary Oduor as the Acting Managing Director and CEO of the Company with effect from 3rd August, 2021. The appointment comes following the resignation of Mr. Bernard Ngugi.

Mr. Ngugi, who had worked at Kenya Power for over 32 years, took over the leadership of the Company in 2019.

Commenting on Eng. Rosemary Oduor’s appointment, Vivienne Yeda, Chairperson of the Board of Directors at Kenya Power said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I take this opportunity to thank Mr. Bernard Ngugi for his dedicated service to the Company, and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Eng. Rosemary Oduor holds a Bachelor of Technology Degree in Electrical and Communications Engineering from Moi University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nairobi. She is a Professional Engineer registered with the Engineers Board of Kenya.

In addition, Eng. Rosemary has a wide experience in power engineering and management, having joined the Company in 1991 and served in various senior positions. Prior to her appointment, she was the Company’s General Manager in charge of Commercial Services and Sales.

“The Board of Directors would like to assure all of Kenya Power’s stakeholders, that our priority remains the successful implementation of the growth strategy in order to place the Company firmly on the path towards sustainable profitability,” Vivienne added.

The Kenya Power company owns and operates majority of the electricity transmission and distribution system in Kenya, with over 7.5 million customer base.