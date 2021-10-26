Shares

Naana Frimpong, a Litigation and Regulatory partner based in Atlanta, has been appointed to the DLA Piper Africa Board effective 1st September, 2021.

Naana joined DLA Piper LLP (US) in June 2021. She is a former federal prosecutor and seasoned trial lawyer with extensive experience defending individuals and companies in high-profile civil and criminal matters brought by a wide variety of regulators in the United States, as well as in foreign countries.

Her practice includes white-collar criminal defense, internal corporate investigations and government enforcement actions. This includes violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, compliance consulting, international arbitration and international disputes.

Naana is a dual US/Ghanaian citizen and is the sole DLA Piper LLP (US) representative on the board, with the other three DLA Piper representatives comprising partners of DLA Piper International LLP.

DLA Piper Africa is a Swiss political association whose members comprise of independent law firms in Africa working with global law firm, DLA Piper.

The Board comprises representatives from the 20 African countries in which DLA Piper Africa has offices in addition to four representatives nominated by DLA Piper. The Board is responsible for monitoring and supporting the performance of its Member firms, and makes decisions, including the allocation of funding.

Commenting on her appointment, Naana stated, “DLA Piper’s unrivalled Africa offering was one of the key factors in my decision to join the firm. I have followed DLA Piper Africa closely over the last few years and the progress being made is impressive. Africa remains an important investment destination for many leading US industries and fortune 500 companies and I look forward to working with my colleagues across the continent and globally to support our clients in their US-Africa business opportunities.”