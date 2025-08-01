Shares

The East African Business Council (EABC) in partnership with the East African Development Bank (EADB) will host the upcoming East African Business & Investment Summit & Expo 2025. The event will be on 16th – 17th October in Nairobi, Kenya.

This year’s Summit will be held under the theme: Promoting Private Sector-Driven Regional Integration for Increased Intra- and Extra-EAC Trade and Investment with the mantra EAC Rising: From Reform to Results in a Thriving Pan-African Market.

“We are honored to partner with the East African Development Bank for the 2025 East African Business and Investment Summit& Expo. EADB’s support reflects its strong commitment to regional integration, sustainable private sector driven growth,” said Mr. Adrian Raphael Njau, Acting Executive Director of the EABC. “This Summit is not just another conference—it’s a results-driven platform to shape policy, connect businesses, and accelerate trade and investment ties across EAC, continent and beyond.”

EADB’s support is aimed at elevating regional dialogue and showcasing actionable opportunities that can unlock the EAC’s trade and investment potential.

“EADB is proud to partner in this regional business summit,” stated Mr. Benard Paul Mono, Ag. Director General, East African Development Bank (EADB).

At EADB, we understand that the private sector acts as a crucial vehicle for the development of the economies in the region. This understanding is what has driven our initiatives as the apex development finance institution to finance private sector players in the region. By partnering with EABC, we view this summit as a catalytic platform to advance our shared vision of promoting sustainable socio-economic growth within the private sector and across the entire East African region.

The 2025 Summit comes at a pivotal time, with major continental and global developments shaping the business and policy landscape. These include:

· The continued operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

· The commencement of the Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA) implementation

· Emerging global trends such as climate change, digital transformation, and de-globalization

The Summit will explore how East Africa can leverage these shifts to reposition the EAC as Africa’s premier trade and investment hub. Key features of the 2025 Summit include:

· Plenary Sessions with policymakers, business leaders, and global experts

· Ministerial Dialogues with CEOs on trade in services, manufacturing, and industrialization

· Exhibition Expo showcasing innovations, services, and investment opportunities

· B2B Matchmaking sessions between EAC firms and continental/EU counterparts

· Panel Discussions on Digital Trade, AI, Trade in Services, and Air Transport Liberalization

· Breakout Sessions on SMEs, cross-border trade, and combating illicit trade

· Networking Cocktail & Investment Roundtables