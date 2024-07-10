Shares

Guinness recently hosted fans for the premier of Shine, a 28-minute documentary following the lives of football fans in Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and Ghana. The film, which is now showing on Showmax, celebrates the fans who go out of their way to make football accessible to their communities in the most unconventional ways possible.

The film was written by Kenya’s Joan Rispa Kiragu and directed by Nigeria’s Nora Awolowo. It captures the spirit and essence of the beautiful game through the eyes of devoted super fans like Gor Mahia’s superfan Toby Jakwaya, Nigeria’s vibrant commentator Tracy Chapele-Ugo (Chief Suo), Ghana’s George Forson, and Tanzania’s Nasri Ramadhan (Ujugu Hapa).

Speaking on the film, Guinness Marketing Manager Henrietta Reed said, “At Guinness, we know that football is really about the fans, and our mission is to celebrate the fans who pour their heart and soul into supporting the beautiful game. Shine perfectly captures the passion and energy seen not just in Kenyan football fans, but Africa over, and we’re excited to have partnered with Joan and Nora to showcase just what football means to millions of people across the continent.”

On his part, Nomsa Philiso, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice said, “Showmax is trying to bring together the 250 million football fans on our continent, so when Guinness approached us to collaborate on Shine, we jumped at the opportunity to show how much fans in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Tanzania have in common.”

Guinness has partnered with Showmax as the exclusive streaming platform for the documentary which will be available on Showmax and Showmax Premier League from 5th July, 2024.