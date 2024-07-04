Shares

Streaming service Showmax has announced the new international TV shows lineup that will be available on its platform this July.

Among the TV shows that are coming include 1st seasons of The Regime, The Curse, Bookie, The Irrational, new House of the Dragon, Killing It, All American: Homecoming among others.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON S2 | Mondays from 3am, express from the US

The second season of House of the Dragon is flying express to Showmax and M-Net every Monday, with two episodes already up.

Based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. Following King Aegon Il’s coronation, Alicent and Rhaenyra cling to fading memories of their old friendship as their opposing factions gear up for civil war.

KILLING IT S2 | First on Showmax | Binge from Monday, 1 July

Season 2 opens with Craig and Jillian (Emmy-nominated comedian Claudia O’Doherty) getting ready for the farm’s first shipment of saw palmetto berries, but a series of unexpected visitors puts everything they’ve worked for in jeopardy, while a new employee proves to be a thorn in their sides.

BOOKIE S1 | First on Showmax | Binge from Friday, 12 July

Bookie follows a veteran bookie struggling to survive the looming legalisation of sports gambling, and his increasingly unstable clients, family and co-workers.

Award-winning comedian Sebastian Maniscalco stars as Danny, with Omar J. Dorsey as Ray, with a supporting cast that includes Andrea Anders and guest appearances from the likes of Charlie Sheen and his Two and a Half Men co-star Angus T. Jones (as themselves).

THE IRRATIONAL S1 | Binge from Friday, 12 July

Jesse L. Martin stars in The Irrational as Alec Mercer, a renowned behavioural scientist who uses his unconventional approach to human psychology, body language, and emotions to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries.

Based on bestselling author Dan Ariely’s non-fiction book Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions, the series is written and produced by Arika Lisanne Mittman.

THE REGIME S1 | Binge from Monday, 15 July

Kate Winslet stars in The Regime as Chancellor Elena Vernham, who presides over a fictional modern European autocracy – for now – from within the walls of her luxurious palace.

ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT S2 | Binge from Friday, 19 July

Co-created by Jamie Foxx, Alert: Missing Persons Unit centres on the dedicated detectives of Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit, where Detective Nikki Batista and her ex-husband, Detective Jason Grant, work tirelessly to save lives, having experienced their own child being kidnapped.

As Season 2 starts, Nikki has been promoted to captain and is engaged to marry Mike Sherman, who’s now partnering with Jason.

Also look out for the likes of Ryan Broussard, Nigerian-American actress Adeola Role and guest cast like Taye Diggs, and Ade Chike Torbert.

THE CURSE S1 | Binge from Monday, 22 July

The Curse explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show.

Emma Stone alongside the show’s co-creators: Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie.

Keep an eye out for the likes of Somalian actor Barkhad Abdi, Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman.

ALL-AMERICAN: HOMECOMING S3 | First On Showmax | Mondays from 22 July

All American: Homecoming continues the journey of a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports while navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious, historically Black college.

The new season sees Simone Hicks and Damon Sims return for a new semester of freshman challenges – on the court and off.

SULLIVAN’S CROSSING S1 | Binge from Friday, 26 July

Sullivan’s Crossing centres on Boston neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan from When Hope Calls), who decides to take a time out from her professional life in the city following a scandal. She returns to her childhood home in Nova Scotia, where her estranged father, Sully, runs a picturesque campground called Sullivan’s Crossing.

Based on the novels by New York Times bestseller Robyn Carr (who also wrote the Virgin River novels) and created by Roma Roth, Sullivan’s Crossing already has a second season on the way.