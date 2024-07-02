Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has been named the Best Airline Staff Service in Africa at the 2024 World Airline Awards. The Awards ceremony was held at the Fairmont Windsor Park in London.

The annual World Airline Awards ceremony is hosted by Skytrax, an international air transport rating organization.

Acknowledging the award, Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO Allan Kilavuka, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and exceptional service demonstrated by our team members each day. Receiving the Best Airline Staff Service in Africa award serves as a significant motivation for us to continue striving for excellence in service delivery and passenger satisfaction.”

On his part, Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, echoed the sentiment stating, “We congratulate Kenya Airways on this achievement of being named as the Best Airline Staff Service in Africa at the 2024 World Airline Awards. This service and hospitality accolade should be a source of pride for the management and staff of Kenya Airways.”

Late last year, KQ won two awards at the World Travel Awards, for its Economy Class Service and Inflight Magazine, Msafiri. That was the 5th year KQ received an award in Africa’s Leading Airline – Economy Class category and the second consecutive year the Msafiri magazine has been named Africa’s Leading Inflight Magazine. KQ was feted at the Africa and Indian Ocean World Travel Awards Gala Ceremony 2023 held on October 15th at the Atlantis the Royal Hotel in Dubai.

KQ’s inflight magazine was named Africa’s Leading Inflight Magazine in 2022 and 2023, for the second time since its reintroduction as a physical copy after a two-year hiatus occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. Introduced over 20 years ago, Msafiri has been part of the inflight entertainment offerings to KQ guests offering education and entertainment while onboard.