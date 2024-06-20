Shares

CFAO Mobility Kenya has announced that they have launched three new Mercedes Benz 2024 models i.e. E-300, E-200, and C180.

Mercedes-Benz E 300

The Mercedes-Benz E 300 comes with an advanced powertrain and luxurious interior, setting new standards in the executive sedan segment. It has a turbocharged 2.0-litre inline-4 engine, interior finish with a dual 12.3-inch display screen, Active Brake Assist and the PRE-SAFE® system. It also comes with the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system and dynamic handling capabilities.

The E 300’s agility control suspension and selectable drive modes allow drivers to customize the car’s performance.

Mercedes-Benz E 200

This model combines the efficient performance with elegant design, perfect for both city driving and long-distance travel while it’s turbocharged 2.0-litre inline-4 engine balances performance and fuel efficiency.

The interior is designed for ultimate driving comfort, featuring premium interior materials, ergonomic seating, and advanced climate control systems to ensure a pleasant ride for all occupants. It comes with a comprehensive infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and with safety features such as Active Brake Assist and Blind Spot Assist.

Mercedes-Benz C 180

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz C 180 brings the prestige and luxury of the Mercedes-Benz brand to a more accessible price point, making it an excellent entry-level luxury sedan.

Its sleek, stylish, and compact design makes it perfect for city driving, offering easy maneuverability without compromising on style or presence. Its turbo charged engine is designed for fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for those who want luxury without high running costs.

Its interior features a high-quality finish, comfortable seating, and a well-designed dashboard, enhancing the overall driving experience and ensuring a luxurious feel. Its safety features include Attention Assist, Collision Prevention Assist Plus, and multiple airbags, ensuring a high level of safety for both driver and passengers.

Robert Gichuki – Sales Manager for Mercedes Benz noted that the new Mercedes Benz models embody CFAO Mobility’s relentless pursuit of excellence, luxury, and cutting-edge technology in the automotive sector. “We understand that owning a Mercedes Benz is not just about driving a car; it is about experiencing a lifestyle, and we are committed to delivering this experience for our customers through our high-end models. Our new models come with a range of personalized after-sales service and support that ensures every moment with your Mercedes Benz is a pleasure.”