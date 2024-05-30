Shares

Streaming service Showmax has announced that it will live stream all the 51 UEFA EURO 2024 matches at no additional cost. The UEFA EURO 2024 tournament will be available for streaming for all Showmax PL customers.

The tournament will kick off on 14th June and will take place in 10 stadiums in Germany. As the host nation, Germany will kick-off proceedings with the opening match against Scotland at the Munich Football Arena on Friday, 14 June.

Current UEFA EURO champions, Italy, kick-off their campaign the very next day with a clash against Albania in Group B of the tournament.

There are several huge clashes in the UEFA EURO group stages, including fixtures between Spain and Croatia, Serbia vs England, Spain vs Italy, Netherlands vs France, as well as Turkey vs Portugal.

Despite never having won a European championship, England are considered the favourites for this year’s competition, as they feature a host of superstar players in the squad. They include Ballon d’Or favourite Jude Bellingham.

France are second favourites, looking for their first European title in 24 years, having made the semi-finals just once since that trophy. Germany are third favourites playing on home soil, having disappointed at the past few World Cup tournaments and reaching the semifinals just twice since their most recent title in 1996.

Defending champions Italy are sixth favourites thanks to their struggles in both UEFA EURO and World Cup qualifying in recent years. One nation, Georgia, will make its debut at the finals of a European championship in this competition.

In addition to the live streaming of the games, Showmax will also provide exclusive content, such as pre-match analysis, post-match discussions, and highlights.

Showmax PL subscribers will also have access to a live magazine show that will cover all the UEFA Euro 2024 action.

UEFA Euro 2024 Group stage fixtures

14 June

Group A: Germany vs Scotland

15 June

A: Hungary vs Switzerland

B: Spain vs Croatia

B: Italy vs Albania

16 June

D: Poland vs Netherlands

C: Slovenia vs Denmark

C: Serbia vs England

17 June

E: Romania vs Ukraine

E: Belgium vs Slovakia

D: Austria vs France

18 June

F: Turkey vs Georgia

F: Portugal vs Czech Republic

19 June

B: Croatia vs Albania

A: Germany vs Hungary

A: Scotland vs Switzerland

20 June

C: Slovenia vs Serbia

C: Denmark vs England

B: Spain vs Italy

21 June

E: Slovakia vs Ukraine

D: Poland vs Austria

D: Netherlands vs France

22 June

F: Georgia vs Czechia

F: Turkey vs Portugal

E: Belgium vs Romania

23 June

A: Switzerland vs Germany

A: Scotland vs Hungary

24 June

B: Croatia vs Italy

B: Albania vs Spain

25 June

D: Netherlands vs Austria

D: France vs Poland

C: England vs Slovenia

C: Denmark vs Serbia

26 June

E: Slovakia vs Romania

E: Ukraine vs Belgium

F: Czech Republic vs Turkey

F: Georgia vs Portugal