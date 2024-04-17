Shares

The Bahamas and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have signed an agreement for The Bahamas to host the 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM). The Caribbean country will also host the third edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF).

The AAM will be held in Nassau, The Bahamas, from 12th–14th June 2024.

The impact of the three-day event will be heightened by the opening ceremony, the Presidential Plenary, and high-level panel sessions. The focus will be on the emerging neo-protectionism from advanced economies and the need for Africans to pursue self-determination in the context of a global Africa that includes the Caribbean and the diaspora generally.

Seminars will continue on the second day, while 14th June will be dedicated to the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) and will be marked by colourful events to celebrate shared AfriCaribbean culture, as well as elevating the essence of the two regions shared socio-economic aspirations.

Speaking at the agreement signing, Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Afreximbank said, “Afreximbank’s historic decision to hold the 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings in The Bahamas will be the first time it has been held in the Caribbean. There is a hugely positive outlook for many African and CARICOM countries – as demonstrated by the IMF’s forecast that seven African countries and one CARICOM country will be in the top 10 fastest growing economies globally – so cementing closer links between the two regions is of clear mutual benefit to accelerate growth and prosperity.”

On his part, Hon. Philip Davis, K.C, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas commented, “Hosting both the AAM and ACTIF demonstrates the determination and commitment of The Bahamas to leverage on the shared history, identities, and cultures of AfriCaribbean nations to forge significantly greater trade, investment, and direct transport linkages. Doing so will stimulate economic growth and development, which will feed through to immensely beneficial societal impact. It is also vital that we enhance our global influence by speaking with a unified voice on matters such as securing global action to meaningfully address climate change.”