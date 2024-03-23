Shares

Barcelona Ladies SC, M-PESA Foundation Academy, Lysa FC and St. Joseph Secondary have advanced to the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Central region finals.

The defending champions of the Central region, Barcelona Ladies SC from Laikipia County beat the hosts, Kartzville FC from Kirinyaga. They won 4-0 in their semi-final match played today at Wang’uru Stadium.

The Laikipia Ladies, vying for their third consecutive regional title, surged ahead in the 13th minute as Calta Nasambu broke through Katzville’s defense to score a remarkable goal. Four minutes before halftime, Floise Matendechere added another goal, doubling the score to 2-0. Nasambu’s stellar play continued, expanding the lead in the 47th minute, while Naomi Masinde sealed the victory with a goal in the 51st minute to close the game at 4-nil.

“Our game against Katzville turned out to be quite easy, allowing us to play in a relaxed manner. We dominated the match and capitalized on every opportunity, resulting in a significant victory. As the two-time defending champions, our focus for tomorrow’s final match is nothing short of securing another win. Our goal is to retain the title for the third consecutive time by securing victory,” Emman Wafula Gullit, Barcelona Ladies SC.

In the second match, another Laikipia team, Lysa FC defeated Karatina Homeboyz from Nyeri 4-2 in post-match penalties after a 2-2 draw during regular time.

In the third match between St. Joseph Sec from Murang’a and Kiwanja Queens from Kiambu, St. Joseph secured their spot in the finals with a 4-3 victory in a post-match penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation time.

In the final match, the host team Kiaga Secondary from Kirinyaga County suffered a 2-0 defeat against M-PESA Foundation Academy from Kiambu County, with Victor Mwongera and Emmanuel Mangera scoring winning goals in the 61st and 80th minutes respectively.

Barcelona Ladies SC will face off St. Joseph Sec, while M-PESA Foundation Academy will battle it out with Lysa FC for the regional title scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday.

The winners (boys’ and girls’ team) will take home Ksh. 250,000 and will also represent the Central region in the national finals set for April. The runners-up teams will also receive Ksh. 150,000 each. Outstanding players (The Best Goalkeeper, Top Scorer and Most Valuable Player) for both boys and girls will each receive Ksh. 30,000. In addition to the prize money each player, both winners and runners-up will also get Neon Smartphones, the first locally assembled 4G smartphone in Kenya.