Shares

Pathologists Lancet Kenya has announced the completion of its rebrand process and will now be known as Cerba Lancet Kenya. The company is a diagnostic provider in Kenya.

Commenting on the new look, Cerba Lancet Kenya Managing Director and Group CEO, Mwende Musunga noted that the name change reinforces its long-term commitment to providing better patient care that involves fostering collaboration and broadening its reach to support a wider spectrum of patient needs.

“This is a culmination of efforts on brand transformation that we began in 2023 with a key focus on evolving from a diagnostic provider to being deeply integrated into our communities. While the name changes, our guiding principles and business fundamentals remain unchanged. We believe that with a new look, we shall be able to reinvigorate our efforts in providing enhanced diagnostic capabilities and advancing healthcare technologies to improve patient outcomes,” Mwende said.

The rebrand comes with a new visual identity, and a redesigned website. Cerba Lancet Kenya intends to leverage its Cerba Lancet Africa footprint across 14 countries as well as extensive expertise present with extra support from partner hospitals.

Cerba Lancet Kenya is a pathology and laboratory medicine service provider in Kenya with subsidiaries in Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda. Cerba Lancet Kenya provides diagnostic, monitoring, and screening testing from routine, to specialized and esoteric tests across the East African region.

Cerba Lancet Kenya is part of Cerba Lancet Africa, a network of clinical pathology and medical diagnosis in Africa. Cerba Lancet Africa operated a network of 160+ laboratories across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Botswana, Gabon, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Eswatini, Zambia and Zimbabwe.