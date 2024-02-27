Shares

Technology company OPPO has unveiled a prototype for its smart glasses, dubbed OPPO Air Glass 3, at MWC 2024.

OPPO Air Glass 3 can access OPPO’s AndesGPT model via a smartphone, providing a new AI experience. Ahead of the event, OPPO also announced the establishment of the OPPO AI Center and released the OPPO AI Smartphone White Paper, marking a new era in which Smartphones transition to AI Smartphones.

At this year’s MWC, OPPO has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and startup AlpsenTek to introduce a new AI Motion algorithm based on Hybrid Vision Sensing (HVS) technology. It will bring added clarity to photography and videography of high speed moving objects. Further to this, OPPO is showcasing a range of products with partners, including Google, Qualcomm Technologies, and MediaTek. OPPO smartphone users will soon be able to connect their phones to Microsoft Copilot.

Yi XU, Director of XR Technology at OPPO had this to say “Bringing users closer to AI experiences with the world’s lightest binocular aR glasses. Thanks to its ability to understand various data types, including text, images, video, and audio, multimodal AI technology is able to process and interpret more complex user scenarios, unlocking new potential in user interactions, such as voice and visual. While XR (extended reality) devices present new possibilities in implementing these features, they require both advanced functionality and lightweight designs if they are to truly take on the role of a personal, everyday smart assistant. Driven by this vision, OPPO has introduced the all-new OPPO Air Glass 3 prototype to explore the possibilities of AI technology based on cross-device collaboration between XR devices and smartphones.”

Weighing just 50 grams, the OPPO Air Glass 3 features a self developed resin waveguide with a refractive index of 1.70, a display brightness uniformity of more than 50%, and a peak eye brightness of more than 1,000 nits. Together, these ensure the OPPO Air Glass 3 provides a wearing experience that is close to that of a regular pair of glasses while also providing the best full-color display of its kind. Thanks to the access to OPPO AndesGPT provided by the Air Glass APP on the smartphone, users only need to lightly press the temple of the OPPO Air Glass 3 to activate the AI voice assistant and begin performing a range of tasks.

The OPPO Air Glass 3 also supports touch interaction, which can be used to control functions such as music playback, voice calls, information display, colour image browsing, and more. The glasses also feature reverse sound field technology, an open acoustic design with four microphones, and other innovations that improve noise isolation to deliver high audio quality and enhanced privacy protection.

OPPO Reno11 Series and the OPPO Find N3 will be equipped with an array of generative AI features, including OPPO AI Eraser, within the second quarter of 2024. In the future, OPPO will integrate generative AI features into more OPPO products.

Meanwhile, a series of OPPO innovative products, including the OPPO Find X7 Ultra and the Find N3 series, is also being showcased at Google’s Android Partner Walk.