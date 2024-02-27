Shares

Equitel, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) by Finserve, has launched 5G services in 370 locations in Kenya. The new service was launched in partnership with their host mobile network operator, Airtel.

Equitel has launched its 5G service across over 370 locations nationwide. It is available in towns such as Mombasa, Nakuru, Nairobi, Athi River, Kisumu, Kakamega, Siaya, Eldoret, and Bungoma among others. In collaboration with Airtel, the 5G service will soon be extended to densely populated areas like residential neighborhoods, shopping centres and central business districts.

To access Equitel 5G services, customers need to have a 5G capable device supported by a 4G LTE SIM card. Customers still using a 3G SIM card, will need to visit their nearest Equity branch to acquire a 4G LTE SIM card.

Equitel is a MVNO that is operated by Finserve Holdings in partnership with Airtel Kenya. Finserve Limited is the fintech subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings. Finserve, through Equitel, offers a platform that converges mobile telephony and banking services. Equitel enables customers to call, browse, text, save, transfer money, apply for loans as well as pay for goods and services.

Finserve provides API integrations that enable ecosystems in financial services, commerce, agriculture, wealth management and telcos to manage liquidity, payments and online transactions. Jenga API provides businesses and tech developers with capabilities to integrate sending money, payments, banking, insurance, brokerage, wealth management and telco across East and Central Africa into mobile apps, e-commerce sites and other systems.

Jenga Payment Gateway is a platform that allows businesses to receive e-commerce and m-commerce payments from a host of payment channels such as American Express, Visa, Mastercard, Diners, JCB, Union Pay and other card associations across East & Central Africa.