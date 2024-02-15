Shares

Kenya Airways has reintroduced nonstop flights to Mogadishu, Somalia. The thrice-weekly flights will bring about greater convenience of nonstop travel, focusing on reduced

travel time and enhanced accessibility between Nairobi and Mogadishu.

The Somalia flight will operate from Terminal 2 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Kenya Airways had initially launched flights to Mogadishu in December 2018 but had to suspend the route due to the pandemic.

In August 2023, bilateral air services agreement between Kenya and Somalia were signed paving the way for the direct flights.

Kenya Airway’s Group Managing Director and CEO, Allan Kilavuka said, “The introduction of 3X-weekly flights will undoubtedly enhance trade and economic opportunities between our connected regions, stimulate tourism, and strengthen cultural and social ties. Apart from

passenger services, our recently acquired B737-800 Freighter has started ferrying cargo directly between Sharjah and Mogadishu with a weekly flight and plans to increase this to twice weekly by April 2024.”

The flights are expected to improve connectivity for business travelers, the Somali diaspora, NGOs among others. In recent years, Somalia has witnessed significant positive change as peace efforts bear fruit.

In December 2023, Somalia’s was formally admitted to the East African Community (EAC), making it the eighth member of the regional block.

In January 2023, the Somali airspace regained its Class A classification after more than 30 years, a move recognized by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for its potential to enhance safety and efficiency in the region.

Kenya Airways, with its expanded global network, now connects passengers to 43 global destinations, providing more convenient travel options.