LG has announced the successful culmination of its ‘Smile with LG’ campaign which raised a total of Kshs6 million to benefit community projects.

The campaign, which ran from November to December 2023, showcased LG’s commitment to making a positive impact on society.

The ‘Smile with LG’ initiative encouraged LG customers to vote for a charitable cause upon purchasing eligible LG home appliances. Voting took place on the LG.Com website through the dedicated ‘Smile with LG’ platform, with each vote contributing Ksh. 5,000 towards the total donation. This innovative approach both engaged LG customers and empowered them to play an active role in supporting worthy causes.

For this initiative LG partnered with the Rotary Club of Nairobi Madaraka and the Rotaract Club of the University of Nairobi (UoN) Afya. This was to ensure that the funds raised were channeled towards impactful projects addressing critical community needs. This collaborative effort reinforced LG’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and highlights the brand’s commitment to creating a positive and lasting impact in the East African region.

LG’s Managing Director for East Africa, Dongwon Lee, said, “We are humbled to witness the generosity and compassion of our customers who actively participated in the ‘Smile with LG’ campaign. Together with our esteemed partners, the Rotary Club of Nairobi Madaraka and the Rotaract Club of UoN Afya, we are honored to hand over the proceeds of the campaign to initiatives that make a meaningful difference in our communities.”

Rotary Club of Nairobi Madaraka President, Rotarian Joel Wandurwa, expressed his gratitude for the donation saying: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to LG Electronics East Africa and all their customers who took part in the ‘Smile with LG’ campaign. Your generosity has enabled us to further our mission in addressing critical community needs. Together, we are making a positive impact and creating a brighter future for those in need. Thank you for embracing the spirit of giving and for being catalysts for positive change.”

The funds will be split amongst the following three beneficiary institutions: Gathiga Children’s Hope Home (Kshs3,150,000); The Maktaba Project (Kshs582,000), and Oldorko Mosiro Primary School (Kshs2,268,000).

Based in Kenya’s Kiambu County Gathiga Children’s Hope Home is a Non-Profit Organization in Kenya, dedicated to help street children who are orphaned, abandoned, abused or those forced out of their homes due to the inability of their families to cater for their basic needs.

The Maktaba Project is a literacy initiative by two Rotary Clubs: Dundas Valley Sunrise and Nairobi Madaraka. The initiative aims to equip needy schools with functioning libraries.

Meanwhile Oldorko Mosiro Primary School provides sanctuary for children escaping early marriages, female genital mutilation, forced labor and parental cruelty.