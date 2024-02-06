Shares

M.A.C (Make-up Art Cosmetics) has announced announces the introduction of its Studio Radiance Serum Powered Foundation in the Ethiopian Market.

Priced at 4,370 ETB, the foundation offers a fusion of skincare and makeup, infusing olive and jojoba oils to enhance the skin’s natural radiance and vitamin E to provide protection against pollution and blue light.

Siphesihle Ngalonkulu, M.A.C Product Marketing Manager Sub Saharan Africa, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to bring the Studio Radiance Serum Powered Foundation to Ethiopia. It aligns with M.A.C’s dedication to delivering quality beauty solutions, allowing individuals to achieve radiant and healthy skin effortlessly.”

The Serum Powered Foundation is distinguished by its 80% skincare base, featuring 33 skincare ingredients, including a 10% hyaluronic acid solution, ensuring long-lasting hydration beneath the skin’s surface.

Sharryn Hinchcliffe, M.A.C Makeup Artistry Executive Director, emphasized the foundation’s versatility, stating, “The Studio Radiance Serum Powered Foundation is perfect for those seeking lightweight, luminous coverage. It’s a must-have for individuals looking to achieve a glowing complexion.”

With an extensive range of 56 shades, M.A.C’s Studio Radiance Serum Powered Foundation caters to diverse skin types while embodying environmentally responsible practices. It is available for sale at the MAC Store at Bole Medhaniealem beside Mafi Mall.

M.A.C (Make-Up Art Cosmetics) is a brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. It was created in Toronto, Canada, over 30 years ago, and is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide.