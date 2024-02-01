Shares

Embarking on a new year comes with the promise of fresh starts, and there’s no better way to kickstart your payments experience in 2024 than with the Equity Prepaid card.

This card will transform the way you make payments by keeping you in charge of your budget as you step into the new year enjoying a seamless, convenient and secure cashless experience.

Whether you’re shopping, travelling with family and friends for a vacation, fueling up your vehicle or even doing that online subscription/purchase, the Equity Prepaid card will be your versatile companion allowing you to easily manage transactions.

As you navigate through the opportunities of the year, you now have a payment companion, ensuring that you spend wisely and stay within your financial budget. With the Equity prepaid card, you can wave goodbye to overspending worries by only loading the amount you need to spend and staying on track with your financial goals.

The Equity prepaid card also guarantees that your payments are universally accepted, making it an ideal companion for both local and international adventures as you can experience payment flexibility worldwide.

As you go about your regular routine, using an Equity prepaid card is safer than carrying cash, therefore giving you additional peace of mind.

Additionally, you don’t need to be an Equity account holder to enjoy the perks of the Equity Prepaid card, one can simply get on board for hassle-free transactions by registering here equitygroupholdings.com/prepaid-cards.

Once registered, you can top up your Equity PrePaid Card through these simple steps:

Top up your Equity PrePaid Card through Equity Mobile App or dialing *247#. (This service is only available to Equity Bank Account holders)

Use your SIM lines (Equitel or M-PESA) to top up your Equity PrePaid Card

Visit any Equity Bank Agent to top up your Equity PrePaid Card

Top up from Mpesa through paybil: 247247

Register today and embrace a future of effortless payments, enhanced security, and financial freedom with the Equity Prepaid card.