LG has announced the launch of a month-long campaign that is designed to spread joy this festive season by offering substantial discounts on a diverse array of LG products.

As part of the campaign, LG is extending generous discounts to those who visit its Brandshops, run in partnership with accredited distributors Opalnet and Hotpoint, as well as leading supermarkets across the country.

Throughout the campaign, customers will enjoy discounts ranging from Ksh.3,000 to KSh.25,000 on a diverse selection of LG items. This includes its line of TV sets, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and sound systems.

Customers have until January 8, 2024 to take advantage of these incredible offers to elevate their home entertainment and appliance experiences.

LG’s Managing Director for East Africa, Dongwong Lee, said, “We are delighted to bring festive cheer to our valued customers with this exclusive month-long campaign. Our aim is to make the holiday season even more special by offering attractive discounts on our premium products. Whether you are looking to upgrade your entertainment system, kitchen appliances, or home electronics, LG has something for everyone.”

LG has earned a reputation for its commitment to innovation, product quality and customer service. The latest campaign reflects its dedication to providing value to its customers and making its high-quality products more accessible.