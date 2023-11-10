Shares

KCB Chess Team recorded an excellent performance in the concluded Mombasa Open Chess Championship as the top guns showcased their prowess and skill.

They were named the best corporate team after garnering 20 points at the regional tourney that was graced by elite chess players from different federations; Kenya, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, and England.

Martin Njoroge scored 5.5 points, Joseph Methu 5 points, Philip Singe 5 points and Ricky Sang 4.5 points to trounce their opponents and clinch the prestigious corporate team award.

Former Kenya national champion Martin Njoroge who scored 5.5 points but had a lower tie-break ended up as joint winner and took the silver medal. Peter Majur Manyang of South Sudan claimed the gold medal and walked away with KShs. 40, 000.

Speaking after the competition, KCB Chess Team Captain Benjamin Magana said: “I am pleased with our team’s performance after a good outing here in Mombasa. We had stiff competition from the players who graced this event. Our game has improved and as we head back to Nairobi to continue with the remaining league matches, I hope we are going to make history by clinching the title once again.”

Woman Candidate Master Joyce Nyaruai dominated the ladies’ category emerging the winner after an impressive score of 5.5 points after 5 rounds to affirm her status as East Africa’s top lady player. She took home KShs. 20, 000 from her victory.

The team now embarks on the ongoing national league that resumes November 18-19 in Nairobi as they take on second-placed Equity in what promises to be a cracker of a game.

KCB currently sits at the summit of the ranking crosstable as the league end edges closer