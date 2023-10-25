Shares

Zhende Medical Co. Ltd., a company specializing in the production and sale of disposable medical devices, will build production facilities at Tatu City and its neighboring Oaklands development.

Shanghai Stock Exchange listed Zhende said it plans to invest USD180 million (Ksh. 27B) in Kenya, employ 7,000 Kenyans and export USD 320 million (Ksh. 48B) annually to its global clients. It also plans to expand its distribution of critical medical supplies in Sub-Saharan Africa. Zhende’s Kenyan subsidiary, FullCare Medical, will become the largest medical device manufacturer and distributor in East Africa.

The deal was announced on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing at a ceremony presided over by H.E. President William S. Ruto of Kenya and H.E. Ambassador Liu Yuxi, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs. The International Finance Corporation, the investment arm of the World Bank, has provided USD 100 million in financing to Zhende for its Africa expansion.

“After extensive evaluation of markets and site locations, we have selected Kenya and Tatu City as the base for our global expansion,”Lu Jianguo, Chairman of Zhende Medical. “We are committed to promoting the development of Kenya’s healthcare industry, cultivating local talent and increasing cooperation between Kenya and multinational companies.”

The locations at Tatu City and Oaklands total more than 60 acres of prime land with world-class infrastructure, seamless transport access and economic incentives. Tatu Industrial Park, where Zhende’s first facility will be commissioned in January 2024, is the largest light manufacturing and logistics zone in East Africa, with more than 75 Kenyan, regional and multi-national companies.