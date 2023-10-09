Shares

Afri Vega is a social networking site that enables individuals to engage with their favourite celebrities, influencers, and content creators. The platform was founded by Melina Obare.

The platform harnesses the popularity of Social Media to bring famous stars closer to their fans. You can get direct and immediate access to hundreds of celebrities who are ready to fulfil fans’ requests. This unlocks a world of possibilities for both personal and professional users.

The features of Afri Vega include;

1. One-On-One video calls with Your Favourite Celebrity

Every fan dreams of having a personal interaction with their favourite celebrity at least once in their life. You can request a private video chat with any celebrity of your choice.

2. Personalised Video Messages for any occasion

Afri Vega lets you get personalised video messages for any occasion from celebrities. For example, you can get celebrities to say, “Happy Birthday,” “Best of Luck,” “Get Well Soon”, “Happy anniversary” etc.

3. Event Performances/Attendance

You can book your favourite celebrity (if they are offering to attend or perform at events) to be a part of your special day! Think about getting photographed and spending time with your favourite star on your big day.

4. Exclusive Content

Afri Vega hosts special clubs dedicated to each celebrity on the platform. These are just like fan clubs where people can connect with others who have similar interests. However, Afri Vega includes exclusive content from the celebrities themselves. The platform provides a space for fans to keep up with the activities of their favourite creators while also sharing their love for these stars.