Shares

Sarova Hotels & Resorts has announced its latest addition to the Sarova family after signing a franchise agreement with Maiyan Luxury Resort located in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

Effective November 1, 2023, Maiyan Luxury Resort will be rebranded as Sarova Maiyan Nanyuki, becoming the ninth property under the Sarova Hotels & Resorts brand.

With almost five decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Sarova Hotels & Resorts has continually demonstrated its expertise and capability in providing top-notch management support to hotel owners seeking to elevate their offerings and expanding its presence in the ever-evolving tourism landscape.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sarova Hotels Group Managing Director, Jimi Kariuki, “Maiyan Resort’s values align seamlessly with our own, making this partnership an exciting opportunity. As a part of Sarova Hotels, Maiyan Resort will benefit from our experienced team, our operating standards, our extensive customer reach through our Sarova Zawadi Guest Loyalty program and from our various focused marketing activities, and our strong connections with our business suppliers both online and offline. Our ultimate goal is to increase awareness of the resort which in turn will grow the number of visitors to the resorts and ensure the success for Sarova Maiyan Nanyuki.”

The Mount Kenya region, especially Laikipia County, is witnessing a surge in interest and demand from both domestic and international travellers. Sarova Hotels & Resorts is enthusiastic about contributing to the region’s tourism growth story by offering world- class service and exceptional experiences at Sarova Maiyan Nanyuki. Situated against the majestic backdrop of Mt. Kenya and Lolldaiga Hills, with breathtaking views of the Aberdares from the Rooftop pool lounge in all the villas.

Sarova Maiyan Nanyuki offers a natural lush landscape spanning over 113 acres. The resort boasts 18 Duplex Pool villas, 54 rooms equipped with modern amenities, and an impressive array of facilities, including a 20-meter heated swimming pool, a state-of-the-art equestrian center for horseback riding, a mini golf course, an aviary for exotic bird watching, spa facilities, and versatile conference, team building, and events spaces.

The addition of Sarova Maiyan Nanyuki to Sarova’s portfolio is not only a significant

milestone for the Group but also a boost to the Mount Kenya Tourism Circuit, with

guests now having the opportunity to explore the Northern part of the region through Sarova Shaba Game Lodge in Shaba/Samburu and experience the natural beauty and cultural richness of Laikipia County from Sarova Maiyan Nanyuki.