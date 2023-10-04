Shares

Microsoft has partnered with M-PESA Africa to support its Capability Development Academy. Microsoft will provide access to the Microsoft Community Platform and SME Skilling Programs to drive capacity building and digitisation for Micro, Small and Medium SMEs (MSMEs) across several African markets.

Through the Microsoft Community and Training platform, M-PESA Africa will digitise skilling and leverage the community platform to equip MSMEs with the necessary skills to develop stronger business models, manage their finances and offer exceptional customer service.

M-PESA is Africa’s leading fintech and payments service, connecting over 60 million customers and more than 900,000 businesses through M-PESA business solutions across eight countries, processing over 91 million transactions and over $1 billion in daily value.

In emerging economies, SMEs account for 40% of GDP, and generate at least 90% of new jobs. However, research indicates that up to 80% of African SMEs fail within the first five years, despite having the highest entrepreneurship rate in the world. Access to business enablement tools, access to finance, and digital skills, are some of the key potential stumbling blocks for SMEs.

Microsoft is committed to closing the digital skills gap. Through its Africa Transformation Office, Microsoft believes in giving MSMEs tools to grow their

market access to add to the overall growth of economies greatly. The company works to digitally enable 10 million African SMEs through relevant business apps and ready-to-use skilling content.

Microsoft skilling programs available through M-PESA business solutions will empower MSMEs to develop the knowledge they need to manage their finances more effectively, including building skills such as basic accounting, financial planning and cash flow management. These skills improve their chances of accessing formal financial services such as bank accounts, financial loans and business insurance. In turn, adopting digital tools helps provide access to digital payment systems, which can help MSMEs save time and reduce the costs associated with manual transactions. Microsoft’s skilling programs will also help MSMEs develop the entrepreneurial skills they need to start and grow a successful business.

The program aims to improve livelihoods for MSME entrepreneurs and their communities and, hopefully, open opportunities for these small businesses to compete in the global market. At the heart mof the MSME upskilling program is the goal of reducing inequalities and empowering vulnerable groups, in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 10. The program will be enabled in several M-PESA Africa markets, including Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Tanzania.

“In line with our purpose of transforming lives, we continue to pursue innovations and partnerships that connect customers and businesses across the continent to more opportunities while uplifting their livelihoods. We are excited to partner with Microsoft to upskill entrepreneurs and provide them withC2 -SafaricomInternal business tools that will enable them to run their businesses better and to grow their businesses.Micro, Small and Medium businesses are the backbone of African economies and therefore empowering them to succeed creates an even larger impact for their communities due to their outsized economic contribution,” Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Managing Director, M-PESA Africa.

“Digitisation can significantly enhance financial inclusion, most particularly for unserved and underserved enterprises such as MSMEs. Creating an enabling environment for these important economically active businesses that helps them thrive and participate actively in the continent’s economies is essential for sustainable and inclusive economic growth. We are proud to be at the forefront of driving MSME development and financial inclusion in Africa and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of our partnership with M-PESA Africa across the continent,” Gerald Maithya, Managing Director, Africa Transformation Office, Microsoft.

The opportunity in Africa is immense, but there is a pressing need to adopt digital platforms to accelerate Africa’s economic growth and better enable Africans to participate in the global digital economy. Through the Africa Transformation Office, Microsoft focuses on four essential development areas – digital infrastructure, skilling, SMEs and start-ups, supported by strategic partnerships with

industry alliances and coalitions, to fuel investment in Africa and further establish the continent’s export of digital services. Read more about Microsoft’s Africa Transformation Office