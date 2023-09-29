Shares

Eight teams, Obunga FC and Plateau Queens from Kisumu, St. Peter’s Wagai Mixed and Victoria Sports Academy (VSA) from Siaya, Awendo Academy and Ageng’a Girls from Migori, Nyaguku FC from Nyamira and Kisii Queens from Kisii County have made it to the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Nyanza Regional final games set for this coming weekend at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

In the Sunday’s opening matches played at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay, Kisumu’s Obunga FC the home team, Karabondi FC, alias the Dark Horse, beating them 1-0 strike from Duncan Odhiambo, just 5 minutes before halftime. Karabondi’s effort to redeem themselves in their second match failed to when they suffered another 2-0 defeat against Siaya’s St. Peter’s Wagai.

In the boys’ third match, Obunga FC and St. Peter’s Wagai played to a goalless draw of 0-0, resulting in both teams qualifying with four points each.

“After winning the county finals, we knew we still had a significant task ahead of us to reach the regional finals, which will be happening in a few days. Playoffs are not easy, as every team gives its all to make it to the next level. Today’s games were really tough, but I am glad my boys took them seriously, giving their best to earn us a ticket to Kisumu for the regional finals,” said Amos Ochieng, Head Coach Obunga FC.

In their early morning match against the home team, Ogande Girls, Plateau Queens won by three (3) goals against one (1). The three goals were scored by Swaumu Masungo, Moureen Atieno, and Emilly Morang’a. Mercy Achieng netted a goal for her team, Ogande Girls ,in the wee hours of the match.

In the other match played between Plateau Queens and VSA Girls, VSA narrowly lost to Plateau Queens 1-0, with Swaumu Masungo scoring the crucial goal, to place Plateau Queens at the top of their group with 6 points.

Later in the day, Ogande Girls faced yet another 3-1 defeat against VSA Girls from Siaya, sending them home from the competition. VSA Academy were therefore second in the group and qualified for the Nyanza regional matches.

Another playoff was held at Rongo Show Ground in Migori County, where Ageng’a Girls topped the girls category with four (4) points after defeating Rigoma (Lowlands) Starlets 3-0 and drawing with Kisii Queens 0-0. Kisii Queens finished second after winning their second match at 2-1 against Rigoma Starlets. The Rigoma were last in the group and therefore, dropped from the competition.

In the Boys’ category, Awendo Academy and Nyaguku FC secured their spots in the regional finals after Kisii’s Small Simba was disqualified for fielding ineligible players.