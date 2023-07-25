Shares

LG Electronics has announced the launched its state-of-the-art dryers and dishwashers for the Kenyan market. This is with an aim to revolutionize how Kenyan households manage their laundry and dishwashing needs.

The appliances known for their exceptional performance, energy efficiency, and sleek designs. They come embedded with cutting-edge features and smart functionalities and are designed to provide unparalleled convenience, time savings, and cleanliness.

For instance, LG’s Heat Pump Dryers with exclusive DUAL Inverter technology provides industry-leading energy efficiency up to A+++-10% along with 10-year warranty. Equipped with 2 cylinders instead of single cylinder this provides the highest level of energy efficiency in the market while minimizing wrinkles and reducing energy consumption. The innovative Sensor Dry system detects moisture levels and adjusts drying time accordingly, preserving the quality of garments and preventing over drying.

On the other hand, dishwashers feature intelligent technologies with intuitive controls, adjustable racks, and a large load capacity that make kitchen clean-up a breeze. The LG QuadWash™, for instance, cleans up the dishes with a single wash from multiple angles, eliminating the need for pre-washing. The Inverter Direct Drive technology makes the dishwasher stable and minimizes noise level while the ThinQ™ application lets users control the machine remotely. The TrueSteam™ technology provides superior cleaning performance by removing stubborn stains. It also delivers spotless results while the adjustable racks and customizable storage options make it easy to accommodate various dish sizes and shapes.

Besides, the appliances have been engineered to prioritize energy efficiency and sustainability. With eco-friendly features like the Inverter Direct Drive motor, which reduces energy consumption and noise levels, and the use of eco-friendly materials, the appliances are designed to minimize their environmental impact.

At the same time, LG understands that appliances should perform exceptionally and complement modern homes’ aesthetics. With sleek, minimalist designs and premium finishes, the LG dryers and dishwashers add a touch of elegance to any kitchen or laundry room. The dryers and dishwashers are already available at authorized retailers and select LG brand stores across the country.

The dishwashers will retail between KES 134,000 and KES 200,000 while the dryers will retail at KES 138,000 to KES 190,000.