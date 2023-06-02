Shares

James David Kabeberi has been appointed as an independent director of flagpship airline Kenya Airways (KQ) after John Ngumi resigned. David Kabeberi will remain in the position until a substantive director is appointed during the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

John Ngumi is a renowned banker and finance expert and is the immediate former Safaricom Board Chairman where he resigned after only been at the helm for a few months. He has been on the KQ board since 2019.

Kabeberi has been serving as an ex-officio member of the Kenya Airways Plc Audit and Risk Committee. He has over 40 years of experience in accounting, finance, and business strategy, among others. Currently, Kabeberi serves on the boards of First Assurance Company Ltd. and Proctor and Allan Ltd.

“On behalf of the Board, I congratulate and welcome Mr. Kabeberi to the Board of Kenya Airways Plc and wish him the best in his new role,” KQ Chair Michael Joseph said.