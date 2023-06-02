Shares

90% of tickets to the hyped Stanbic Yetu Festival featuring Boyz II Men & Sauti Sol have been sold, 9 days to the much awaited event. The event is an initiative of Stanbic Bank and Radio Africa Group.

R&B greats, Boyz II Men, are set to headline at the event together with celebrated Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol. The concert will also showcase some of the best Kenyan Dj’s including DJ G-Money (Conrad Gray), DJ Forro (Andrew Waititu), Dj Shaky (Allan Wainaina) , DJ Grauchi (Zacchaeus Ngani), CNG (Charles Githumbi) and DJ Cream ( Derrick Kamau).

Boyz II Men is one of the most iconic R&B groups in the music industry’s history and has redefined popular music and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. The band has penned and performed some of the most celebrated and best-known classics of the past two decades.

Sauti Sol will entertain fans with an array of music from their 5 albums, which were well-received locally and worldwide. In 2021, Sauti Sol received a Certificate of recognition from the Recording Academy for their role in making Burna Boy’s album Twice as Tall which won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album.

The festival is set to take place on June 10, 2023, at Uhuru Gardens. Tickets are available here ticketyetu.com/stanbic-yetu-festival