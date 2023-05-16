Shares

Safaricom Foundation has equipped eight learning institutions and two health facilities in the counties of Kericho, Baringo, Nandi, Bomet and Narok at a total cost of KES 8.6 million.

In Nandi County, Safaricom Foundation funded the construction of an ECDE block and two-door latrines at Kitaor Primary School to reduce congestion in the classrooms and latrines. St. John’s Chepkunyuk Mixed Secondary School received a newly constructed and equipped kitchen to improve conditions at the school.

Kiletien Gaa Primary School in Narok County received two newly constructed and equipped classrooms and a 10,000-litre water tank, which will improve the learning environment for the students and provide them with better access to clean water. Narok Vocational and Training Centre got bakery equipment, which will enable the students to improve their skills in Food and Beverage courses.

In Bomet County, Kapsimbiri Secondary School got a school laboratory while Kaplelach Community Dispensary got hospital laboratory equipment through the Ndoto Zetu initiative to improve education and health outcomes.

Kipkelion Special School in Kericho County got special unit furniture, which will improve the learning standards for the students living with disabilities. Kabitungu Secondary School got computers to enable the students to gain digital skills.

In Baringo County, Kiptaiwa Dispensary received assorted medical equipment for carrying out medical tests. Kasirma Primary School got desks and chairs, which will provide the students with a comfortable learning environment.

Safaricom Foundation through Ndoto Zetu is looking to impact over 2 million Kenyans with over 400 projects worth KES 100 million in health, education, and economic empowerment.