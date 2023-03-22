Shares

Twenty-three Kenyan entrepreneurs will be representing Kenya in the upcoming Forty Under 40 Africa Awards 2023 in Sandton, South Africa. The awards ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 25th of March 2023 at the Leonardo Hotel, Sandton City, South Africa, showcases the best young talent from across the African continent.

The nominated Kenyan entrepreneurs are drawn from various sectors including education, eco- tourism, banking and finance, agriculture, environmental and climate sustainability, governance and social enterprise among others.

First held in 2022, the Forty Under 40 Africa Awards is an initiative that seeks to celebrate the continent’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age forty. The young leaders are committed to business growth, professional excellence, and community service.

The nominees are selected from a wide range of categories covering sectors such as banking and finance, energy, family business, agriculture, theatre and arts, journalism, fashion, law, sports, event management, health, technology and innovation amongst others.

At least 126 nominees and delegates from 24 countries in the continent will grace this year’s event.

Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza while flagging off the team said that the country’s participation at the event was a great opportunity to not only showcase the potential in the country in terms of innovation but also increase visibility of Kenya as an investment and tourism destination.

“We are proud to be represented by young Kenyan innovators who are transforming and impacting our communities through grass-root initiatives in Eco-tourism, Agri-tourism, Capacity Building, Youth Governance and supporting small businesses through professional financial services. These Kenyan finalists are proof that Magical Kenya is not only a premier tourism hub but also one that fosters innovation. We wish them all the best as they represent our country at this prestigious continental forum,” CS Malonza said.

The CS added that it was an honour for the destination to be part of an event that promotes cross-cultural ties among nations and prides itself in showcasing opportunities for those who want to travel or invest in Africa’s destinations.

“Kenya has over the years fortified its standing in the competitive business and tourism industry which signifies its enormous potential as a trailblazer not just in Africa but also the rest of the world. These young professionals are a true reflection of what we have in store in terms of human capital and creativity.”

Kenya Tourism Board Ag. CEO John Chirchir said: “I would like to congratulate the Kenyan nominees for putting their creativity and talent to showcase Kenya’s unique position as a destination for business, tourism, and innovation. These nominations are a testament to the creativity, ingenuity, and resourcefulness of our people, and we are proud to have them represent Kenya at this stage.”

The Kenyans nominated for this year’s awards are: