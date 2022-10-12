Shares

Ogilvy Africa has scooped four awards at the 2022 Loeries Africa & Middle East Awards which were held in Cape Town, South Africa .

Ogilvy Africa’s Lesso Lessons project was one of eight coveted Grand Prix awards given out this year. The agency also won gold in the OOH-Ambient and OOH Craft–Art Direction categories, and a silver in the Media Innovation, single-use category.

In partnership with Roto Tanks, Lesso Lessons was launched in March 2022 to combat malnutrition using traditionally patterned fabric garments often used to carry babies (called ‘lessos’) to educate young Kenyan mothers in rural areas on proper post-natal nutritional care.

Rewarding creativity for 44 years, Loeries is Africa and the Middle East’s premier award, recognising, rewarding, inspiring and fostering creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry. The Awards are internationally recognised and included in the WARC Report.

Vikas Mehta, CEO – of Ogilvy Africa said “An unprecedented win at the Loeries helps us continue the momentum we’ve had throughout the year on our creative performance. We are grateful for our clients’ support, and the juries.”

Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sawaj said “This was truly a year of breaking boundaries and creating magic. Not only did we unite the creative community in the biggest gathering of its kind, across Africa and the Middle East, but we also awarded a record number of eight Grand Prix awards that truly embody the spirit of creative excellence.”

Ogilvy Africa also won Gold Lion at the 2022 Cannes Festival and a Yellow Pencil at the D&AD Awards earlier this year, making it one of the region’s best-performing agencies, and Lesso Lessons being one of the region’s most awarded campaigns.