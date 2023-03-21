Shares

The SKY Girls Initiative, hosted the biggest exclusive event for teen girls in Nairobi on Saturday, March 18th. SKY Girls is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering teenage girls in Kenya.

The event, which was held at the Moi International Sports Centre, attracted over 6,000 girls from various parts of Nairobi and its environs.

The festival, which was themed “Najijua and I’m smoke-free’,” provided a platform for teenage girls to come together and learn from each other, as well as from accomplished women in the entertainment scene in Kenya. The festival featured aspirational artists who shared empowerment messages through their performances and encouraged girls to make positive life choices and say ZII to negative peer pressure.”

The girls got to interact with Amina Rabar who was one of the MCs of the day and enjoyed fun activities and entertainment from a few Kenyan artists and their favorite TikTok Dance Influencers.

Svetlana Polikarpova, SKY Girls Kenya Program director highlights, ” The purpose of the event was to empower the girls to be confident in who they are and make positive choices based on what they love doing most. This was beautifully brought out through the day’s theme, ‘Najijua and I’m smoke-free’”.

The event was sponsored by several organizations, including the Highlands who gladly provided juices and Tripple Kay Mobile Caterers provided meals to cater for 6000 girls throughout the event.

SKY Girls Kenya began its journey in September 2020 with a mandate to connect, educate and inform teenage girls between the ages of 13-18 years within greater Nairobi. The initiative gives teenage girls a supportive community of peers to help them follow their passions and say no to the things they know they’re good without.