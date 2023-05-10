Shares

Safaricom has today announced a KES 9.2 million sponsorship for the fourth edition of the Kip Keino Classics Continental Tour scheduled to take place on Saturday 13th May, at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The sponsorship will include provision of internet connectivity at the event to support key functional areas such as the media centre and streaming services, while KES 2.2 million will be in the form of cash incentives for athletes who break records with each getting KES 250,000.

This year’s Kip Keino Classics have attracted over 200 top-level athletes from different parts of the world, who are expected to square it out with Kenyan athletics champions in different categories. The event will be streamed and broadcast live on local TV.

Some of the notable athletes who have confirmed their participation in the field track event are Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala; three-time Olympic Champion in 100m Shelly-Ann Facer-Pryce from Jamaica; Diamond League final winner in 800m Mary Moraa; 200m Olympic Games Silver Medalist and six-time Diamond League meeting winner from the US Kenneth Bednarek; 200m Diamond League final winner Isaack Makwala from Botswana and Sha’Carri Richardson from USA among others.

“As Safaricom, we are big on supporting athletics in Kenya as part of our commitment to support the growth of sports in the country and provide local athletes with a platform to hone their talent and earn from their passion. We have supported the Kip Keino Classics for the past three years, and this year we are equally proud to be associated with it in a more significant way,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

The World Athletics Continental Tour is an annual series of track and field athletic competitions, recognized by World Athletics. The Tour forms the second tier of international one-day meetings after the Diamond League. The Continental Tour is divided into Gold, Silver, and Bronze.