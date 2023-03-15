Shares

The petrol prices have been raised by EPRA by Ksh 2 per litre. This means the cost of super petrol will rise to Ksh 179.20 per litre in Nairobi.

Diesel and kerosene prices have remained unchanged at Ksh 162.00 and Ksh 145.94, respectively, in Nairobi from March 15th to April 14th, 2023, pricing cycle.

“The price of diesel has been cross-subsidized with that of Super Petrol while a subsidy of Ksh. 23.49 /litre has been maintained for Kerosene to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices,” Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) stated.

The prices are inclusive of the 8% VAT in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020, and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

“The government should also address the rising fuel cost by ensuring competitiveness in the sector and reducing many tariffs involved in fuel importation to reduce the overall cost of products,” they noted.

“Reduced fuel prices will have a ripple effect of lowering the cost of production in all sectors of the economy hence price moderation.”

In February, the annual fuel inflation rate steadied at 13.8%. The cost of diesel, petrol and kerosene remained unchanged during the period.

Separately, the price of gas/LPG rose 16.6% from an average of Ksh 2,659.70 per 13 kg to Ksh 3,101.94 per 13 kg driven by a rise in global gas prices.