Samsung has announced a One UI 5.1 software update, which was newly unveiled with the Galaxy S23 series at Galaxy Unpacked 2023. The update will begin to roll out worldwide for other Galaxy devices starting with the Galaxy S22 series, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S21 series, and S20 series.

With One UI 5.1, Galaxy devices will deliver a more visually appealing interface with new features that enable greater creativity and personalization for a more convenient experience overall.

One UI 5.1 expands upon the recently upgraded camera features announced with the Galaxy S23 series. Galaxy users now have greater flexibility to create professional quality photos with Expert RAW features now available directly as part of the Galaxy Camera app. simply select “More” while taking a photo to capture high-quality shots in their raw format.

Additionally, enhanced AI-based Photo Remaster automatically improves deteriorated details of images by improving brightness, fine-tuning details and making color corrections even in backlit scenes. It also removes unwanted shadows and reflections for a picture-perfect photo.

New navigation improvements also make it easier than ever to find photos within the Gallery app and create shared family albums. Simply tap a person’s face in a photo to conduct a search for more images while the Gallery app searches for faces of loved ones to recommend for family photo albums.

Samsung has long been focused on giving Galaxy users greater control over their devices by customizing various user interface aspects. One UI 5.1 delivers several exciting new features that allow people to fine-tune nearly every aspect of the mobile experience – from appearance, to communications, actions, and more.

Samsung introduced new features that can understand how devices are used and make recommendations accordingly. For example, the new dynamic weather widget analyzes current conditions and creates a custom design that reflects the climate. Modes and Routines have expanded to enable custom wallpapers, ringtones, touch sensitivity, and fonts that can personalize specific activities for even more convenience. One UI 5.1 also improves the Smart suggestions widget by adding the ability to recommend Spotify tracks and playlists based on users’ activities, such as music for road trips or relaxing.

Samsung has also developed One UI to bring greater integration and connectivity throughout the mobile ecosystem and introduced features supporting this mission. Users can enjoy a connected ecosystem across their mobile and PC with expanded Multi control between Galaxy Book and smart phones.

This enables users to share the mouse, keyboard or trackpad of their Galaxy Book not only with their Galaxy tablet, but now also with select Galaxy phones, allowing them to copy and paste text and drag and drop images from one device to another seamlessly — as if they’re the same, single device. Furthermore, Link to Windows enables users to browse with Samsung Internet on their phones to continue browsing the same pages on their PC seamlessly. These pages can also be opened from one device to another, making everyday life much easier.

“One UI 5.1 is the up-to-date example of Samsung’s commitment to providing Galaxy users with the latest innovations as soon as possible,” said Janghyun Yoon, EVP and Senior Executive, Software Office. “Over the past several weeks, we have worked closely with our service providers and carrier partners to bring One UI 5.1 to current Galaxy smartphones and tablets around the world within a few short weeks of the Galaxy S23 series announcement.”

One UI 5.1 software update starts to roll out for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series1, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S21 series2, and S20 series3. Software updates for additional Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will be available in the coming weeks.